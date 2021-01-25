Police searching for Person of Interest in Friday shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person they say is connected to a recent shooting.

Officials have identified Lasharra L. Riley, 30, of Topeka as a person of interest in an incident from Friday, January 22, 2021.

According to TPD, officers were called to the Days Inn at 1510 SW Wanamaker for a robbery and shooting.

Officials say the victim, a 51-year-old Topeka man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and knows Riley.

If you have any information as to where Riley is, you’re asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at 368-9551.

You can email in your tips to telltpd@topeka.org

