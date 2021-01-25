Osage Co. car wreck survivor warns of dangers of distracted driving

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The morning of December 22 was already off to a stressful start for Kelly Schwinn.

She was helping her stepfather who just had a firearm stolen out of his car earlier in the day.

Soon, she realized she was running late for work at her job in Topeka.

She contacted her coworker and began the trip.

However, the start to her day is not why her commute to work remains fresh in her head.

“I went to grab a lighter to light a cigarette and then when I looked up I was already headed into the embankment I didn’t even see myself go off the road,” she recalled.

She was heading towards an embankment at 77 miles per hour.

“I remember being awake and I heard myself scream and as soon as the car came to a stop the airbags were deployed I am mediately open my driver window but I knew I was hurt,” she recounted.

The car landed in a spot where it was difficult for loved ones and first responders to reach her.

When one of the first responders to the scene arrived, Schwinn remembered the car being at least five feet in the air.

“I was scared, I hollered out for my mom a lot I called out for my mom a lot I just wanted her to be there,” she said.

“I didn’t know if I was going to live; I thought of my three boys and I was very scared that I wasn’t going to be able to take care of them.”

As first responders planned for how to remove her from the car a simple action is what Schwinn said helped her push through the situation.

“I didn’t wanna be alone and one officer even climbed in the back to the passenger seat when we were trying to figure out how to get me out,” she remembered.

“He held my hand told me’ we’re here for you, we’re going to get you out and we’re going to make sure you’re okay’ so they did, they held my hand and they walked me through it and the officer never let go.”

When she finally did get out, she had multiple injuries to her back and chest.

She believes it will take at least a year to fully recover but her children help the process.

“I try to explain everything to them and I said ‘I am Iron Man you guys, I’m like Iron Man I just have to heal now’ I don’t wanna scare them.”

As she recovers, she wants people to be aware of the dangers of distracted driving.

“Two seconds my eyes were off the road and that’s all it takes,” she said.

“I may not have been here with my sons and that’s why I want people to know it’s so important to always pay attention when you’re driving because just like that everything changes.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Schwinn.

Those interested in donating can click here.

