Manhattan hotel fire damages estimated at $5 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has finished their damage estimate for the Hampton Inn fire crews responded to January 20.

The fire, determined to be caused by construction workers cutting on the hotel’s roof, is estimated to have caused $2.5 million in structural damage, and another $2.5 million in content loss.

The Hampton Inn is a three-story, 72-room hotel at 501 East Poyntz Avenue.

