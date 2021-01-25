Advertisement

Manhattan hotel fire damages estimated at $5 million

Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at the Hampton Inn.
Manhattan fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze at the Hampton Inn.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has finished their damage estimate for the Hampton Inn fire crews responded to January 20.

The fire, determined to be caused by construction workers cutting on the hotel’s roof, is estimated to have caused $2.5 million in structural damage, and another $2.5 million in content loss.

The Hampton Inn is a three-story, 72-room hotel at 501 East Poyntz Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle
Check your WIBW Weather app for specific details on your county's alert
Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow
Extended Forecast
Winter storm starts tonight into Monday
Lights
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase
Winter Alerts
Snow continues, heavy at times this afternoon

Latest News

CHIEFS MERCH
Chiefs fans race to get their Super Bowl gear
CHIEFS MERCH
CHIEFS MERCH
Dana Chandler, who is representing herself, in the Shawnee Co. Courthouse on Monday, January...
Dana Chandler questions eight witnesses, including self, in pre-trial hearing for retrial
Dr. Marci Nielsen
KS Governor's top advisor on COVID coordination shares challenges of vaccine distribution