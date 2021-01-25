Advertisement

Man suspected in multiple thefts held on $20,000 bond in Riley County Jail

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 33-year-old man was behind bars in the Riley County Jail following his arrest on Friday in connection with multiple counts of forgery and giving worthless checks, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Larry Wayne McVey Jr.

According to Riley County police records, McVey was booked into jail in connection with nine counts of giving a worthless check with two or more convictions within five years; five counts of forgery; and two counts of theft by deception.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

