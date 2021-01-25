KDHE accelerating COVID-19 testing with new software

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has partnered with a Massachusetts-based software company to accelerate COVID-19 testing throughout the state.

FrontRunnerHC’s electronic order entry system LabXchange helps local and state governments manage COVID-19 testing and vaccination. The KDHE expects the software, which enables healthcare providers to electronically enter patient data including identification and insurance information, to reduce the time needed to collect and process COVID-19 tests and potential errors.

“Protecting the health of all Kansans is our highest priority. This new electronic order entry approach enables us to expedite the COVID testing process with confidence and provide more people throughout our state with the important results they need. Both the public and our healthcare workers will benefit.” N. Myron Gunsalus Jr, Director of Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories at KDHE, said.

