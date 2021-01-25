Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs bill extending state disaster declaration

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows for the continuation of other resources, support and regulations related to the state’s COVID-19 response.(Governor Laura Kelly)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows for the continuation of other resources, support and regulations related to the state’s COVID-19 response.

The disaster declaration, which has been extended to March 31, 2021, allows Kansas to provide community-based COVID-19 testing, provide support to food banks and pantries, and provide healthcare workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Extending the current disaster declaration is essential for our state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing us to keep Kansans safe and healthy, keep our economy open, and get our kids back in school as quickly as possible,” Governor Kelly said.

The bill also contains the provisions of several executive orders issued by Governor Kelly throughout the pandemic, including allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages to go, expanding the ability of physicians to use telemedicine, and providing for temporary suspension of certain healthcare professional licensing and practice requirements.

