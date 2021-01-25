Advertisement

Ft. Riley Tax Center opens for tax season

tax returns
tax returns(WCAX)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center will open on January 26 for the upcoming tax season.

The Tax Center, located at 7034 Bullard St, will be open through April 15. It provides free tax preparation assistance to military members, their families and retirees. The center will operate as a drop-off service with no appointments due to COVID-19. After dropping off their tax documents, clients will hear back from the tax center within three business days.

The tax center will be open from 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday. All tax preparers are IRS certified and trained.

For more information, click here or call the tax center at 785-239-1040.

