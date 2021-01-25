Fort Riley operating with minimal manning, limited services Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fort Riley Public Affairs Office will be operating with minimal manning and limited services on Monday.

Fort Riley released a statement Sunday afternoon stating the Public Affairs office will have certain services available.

The office says the Irwin Army Community Hospital will conduct normal operations.

COVID vaccination, testing, and Warfighter support operations will continue as scheduled.

The statement also says that Soldiers and Civilian employees with questions should contact their supervisors.

The Post Exchange and Commissary will be closed on Monday.

Fort Riley also says all MWR facilities, including Fitness Centers and Child Development Centers, and Child and Youth Services programs will closed.

