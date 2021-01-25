FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow, heavy at times north of I-70 today, staying rain south

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An eventful start to the week with all types of precipitation occurring across northeast Kansas today: Snow north, rain south and in between a combination of both along with sleet and freezing rain. The amount of freezing rain/sleet will impact how much snow will eventually accumulate. As of now minor ice accumulation is possible, it doesn’t take much to create icy road conditions so use caution if you absolutely have to be out.

Everyone will be getting much needed precipitation. For many spots around 1″ so with a general 10:1 ratio for those that remain all snow, that would be 10″ worth of snow which is in the range for areas along HWY 36 today.

After today’s storm, we’ll get a brief break tomorrow before another storm system moves in Tuesday night but as of now expect a Trace-1″ for northeast Kansas. Cold temperatures along with overcast skies will be the main weather story Tuesday and Wednesday before warming up to end the week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Rain south with a wintry mix north (likely staying all snow near the Nebraska border). Highs in the 30s. Winds NE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

High confidence of significant snowfall totals along HWY 36 and lower snowfall totals near and south of the turnpike. In between is the biggest uncertainty. Stay weather aware (WIBW)

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Highs stuck in the 20s. Near 20° north due to the snowpack with highs near 30° near I-35. Winds N 5-10 mph.

With snow showers Tuesday night, most of the accumulation will occur at night so have left the daytime hours of Tuesday and Wednesday dry with cloudy skies but we’ll fine tune this forecast tomorrow once we get past today’s storm system.

A cold start to both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, down in the teens which means single digit wind chills are likely. With sun finally making a return Thursday and most of Friday before clouds increase late, highs will rebound back near 40° Thursday and in the 50s Friday. Keep in mind those north that will likely have quite a bit more snow may be about 5-10 degrees colder.

A storm system that will mainly be giving areas east of HWY 75 rain will move through Saturday with dry conditions on Sunday. Highs will remain above average for this time of year during this time.

Taking Action:

DO NOT travel if you don’t have to especially if you’re north of I-70. Significant snowfall for areas near HWY 36 and breezy conditions will make traveling extremely difficult.

Cold temperatures will settle in tonight through Wednesday night with lows in the teens and 20s and highs stuck in the 20s and 30s. Heat your home in a safe manner to avoid a home-fire.



