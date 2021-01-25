Derby family attends AFC Championship with help of Chiefs player, college friend

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - With tickets so few and far to come by, one Derby family is able to enjoy Sunday’s AFC championship game thanks to a Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle.

One of Derby’s assistant football coaches, David Tullis played football with Pringle at Butler Community College and then went on to room with Pringle at K-State. They’re still good friends and said his family wouldn’t have gotten the tickets without Pringle.

“A couple of my friends were wondering how I got tickets, and I told them Byron hooked us up. Byron’s a good friend of mine so I just talk to him and he hooks us up every now and then,” Tullis said.

David’s father Allen Tullis said with Pringle being from Florida, they’re his Kansas family and try to get together as much as possible. David said it’s been hard to do that this year because of COVID.

“It kind of sucks because we can’t hangout with him as much as we used to, like last year. We don’t even get to really see him. When we go up there, we just kind of wave at him from afar,” David said. “He’s ready for it to be over for sure.”

Tullis said regardless of the COVID restrictions and limited fan attendance, he’s just as excited for this game as years past.

“They’re one game away from making the Superbowl. And before the Chiefs were really good, I was just begging to go to games like these. So I’m just happy to be a part of it and be in the stadium, especially with such few tickets available.”

Tullis said trying to tailgate is a headache due to COVID restrictions, so he’s not sure if he, his fiancé and his parents will be celebrating before the game. But they are excited to hopefully witness Pringle grow his role on this explosive Chiefs offense.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.