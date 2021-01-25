Advertisement

Chiefs fans rush to Academy Sports for AFC championship gear

Chiefs Academy
Chiefs Academy(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Sunday night after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to win their second AFC championship in a row, fans flocked to Academy Sports to get their hands on the latest gear that proved it.

Last year, Academy Sports saw hundreds of people lined up in their stores when the Chiefs won the AFC championship game, but this year Academy Sports had to make a change of plans in order to limit gatherings.

“We have a QR code check in process, so you’ll be able to scan it on your phone and then we’ll select the people first come first serve and we’ll bring them in in waves,” said store manager, Steve Saunders.

Fans would take a picture of a QR code and that would hold their place in a “virtual line.” They would then be called in depending on the amount of people in the store.

It’s really exciting for us because you know, it’s concerning, how do you keep everybody safe so this new check in process will go very smooth this year and we’ll sell a lot of chief stuff, we’re excited,” Saunders continued.

Saunders said that he and his staff were very pleased with how smooth the process went given the new approach. Every fan who showed up was able to get their own chiefs gear. Academy Sports closed around 11 o’clock Sunday night.

