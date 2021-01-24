Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee announced on Sunday that the 2021 parade originally planned for March 13th has been postponed.

The committee said that the decisions for the postponement comes in an abundance of caution to keep residents of the community safe and healthy.

The committee says that the parade has been rescheduled for September 18th 2021, calling it the Half-Way to St. Patty’s Day Parade.

