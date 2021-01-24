Sunday forecast: Mainly dry today, snow storm tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is the day to prepare especially if you are near the Nebraska border with a significant snow storm developing after midnight and continuing through the day tomorrow. Everyone will get moisture however the farther to the south you are (southeast of the turnpike) it’ll mainly just be rain. There will be a sharp cut-off in the snowfall totals even for those that will get snowfall accumulation. This will depend on precipitation type and how quickly any rain, sleet and freezing rain changes over to snow.

The forecast beyond tomorrow features another much weaker storm system but the potential for minor snowfall accumulation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before warming up by the end of the week into next weekend. How warm it gets will depend how much snow is still on the ground. Those with more snow will be relatively cooler than those that don’t so by Friday and next weekend, there could be a 10° difference in temperatures from areas to the north to areas south.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Patchy drizzle/freezing drizzle mainly this morning otherwise dry and cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s-low 40s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Can’t completely rule out light precipitation before midnight however the better chance of the measurable precipitation (of all types) will be developing after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds NE/ 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Significant snow north with mainly rain southeast of the turnpike. At times sleet and freezing rain as well. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Snow winds down by Monday evening and when it’s all said and done snowfall totals could range from nothing due to all rain to 8″+ within the WIBW viewing area.

Subject to change, check back later today and especially tomorrow for updates (WIBW)

Tuesday will be dry with cloudy skies before the next storm system brings snow into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and lows even getting down in the teens (possibly single digits) especially Thursday morning. This will depend on how quickly clouds clear or if clouds clear during the day Thursday. Warmer weather builds back in by Friday into next weekend with another storm system that is looking to be mostly rain on Saturday.

Taking Action:

Most of today and this evening will be dry and if there is any precipitation it’ll be light and mainly just drizzle. This includes the weather during the Chiefs game.

Significant snow will develop by midnight and continue through the day on Monday north of I-70 especially near the Nebraska border. Make sure you prepare today and getting everything you need ready. AT LEAST 4″ is expected if you’re in a winter storm warning and don’t be surprised if there are a few isolated spots that get a foot!

If you’re south of I-70 still keep an eye on the forecast but you’ll just mostly get rain (at least 0.50″) so travel impacts will be much lower tomorrow compared to areas north.



