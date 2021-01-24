Pott. Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic rescheduled

Pottawatomie Co., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Health Dept has rescheduled its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for next Monday, February 1st.

Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose said the change is due to inclement weather.

The clinic location and time has not been released because an appointment must be made to receive a vaccine.

However, the clinic will be held at the same time and location as originally planned between the recipient and Health Department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.