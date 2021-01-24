Advertisement

No injuries reported after semi truck caught on fire

semi truck on fire
semi truck on fire(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt after a semi-truck caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Officials were called to the exit ramp on Wanamaker road heading eastbound on I-70 on reports of a semi-truck on fire around 9:30 A.M. on Saturday.

Shawnee County dispatch told 13 NEWS that the tires of the semi-truck were blown out and the driver pulled over near Wanamaker to stop the vehicle.

Authorities say one officer saw flames coming from the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene.

I-70 was switched to one lane due to the accident, causing a backup of traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

