Nico’s Little Italy in Manhattan sees success following an outpouring of community support

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - When an opportunity to open another restaurant presented itself, Tony Dong, the owner of Martinelli’s Little Italy in Salina, teamed up with long-time manager Nicolette Unruh.

“It felt like right now is the time that people need something to enjoy and have, and just something to look forward to.” Nico’s Little Italy, co-owner, Nicolette Unruh says.

Locally baked bread from Radina’s Bakehouse in downtown Manhattan is served alongside every meal.

“We do all of our own recipes; all of our own sauces. We cook everything in-house so that’s your big difference between us and some big box restaurant.” Unruh says.

While they are new to Manhattan, Nico’s feels like they are at home here.

“We are just like any other fun locals place and we just feel like we’ve joined a really great crew of people here in Manhattan,” Unruh says.

The outpouring of community support has helped them to be successful while opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no better time like the present, I suppose,” Unruh says.

Nico’s Little Italy is open seven days a week at the corner of 11th and Moro Streets in Aggieville.

