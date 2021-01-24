Advertisement

Nico’s Little Italy in Manhattan sees success following an outpouring of community support

Nico's Little Italy in Manhattan
Nico's Little Italy in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - When an opportunity to open another restaurant presented itself, Tony Dong, the owner of Martinelli’s Little Italy in Salina, teamed up with long-time manager Nicolette Unruh.

“It felt like right now is the time that people need something to enjoy and have, and just something to look forward to.” Nico’s Little Italy, co-owner, Nicolette Unruh says.

Locally baked bread from Radina’s Bakehouse in downtown Manhattan is served alongside every meal.

“We do all of our own recipes; all of our own sauces. We cook everything in-house so that’s your big difference between us and some big box restaurant.” Unruh says.

While they are new to Manhattan, Nico’s feels like they are at home here.

“We are just like any other fun locals place and we just feel like we’ve joined a really great crew of people here in Manhattan,” Unruh says.

The outpouring of community support has helped them to be successful while opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no better time like the present, I suppose,” Unruh says.

Nico’s Little Italy is open seven days a week at the corner of 11th and Moro Streets in Aggieville.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Kansas attorney
Kansas leadership outraged by treatment of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday
Jim Leiker visits Stormont Vail to thank the nurses who care from him while he battled COVID-19.
Topeka man shares seriousness of struggle fighting COVID-19
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

K-State men drop sixth-straight with highest turnover total in 19 years
K-State men drop sixth-straight with highest turnover total in 19 years
KU men’s basketball marks worst losing streak since 2013
KU men’s basketball marks worst losing streak since 2013
Dallas Bailey
Emporia State men upset No. 7 Washburn 91-74
A Ottawa University cheerleader, Talynn Jefferson, in the center, says she was kicked off the...
Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle