KU men’s basketball marks worst losing streak since 2013

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas inked their third-straight loss of the season Saturday, falling 75-68 to Oklahoma. The Jayhawks haven’t lost back-to-back-to-back games since 2013.

De’Vion Harmon for the Sooners led all scorers with 22. Marcus Garrett added 21.

“I told our guys after the game the storybook season is done. The storybook season as far as winning all the games, being a 1 or 2 seed, that’s probably done,” head coach Bill Self said. “What we have to create is a storybook ending. That’s still in play.”

“We have to come together. Something has to change,” Garrett said. “Things definitely are not going how we expected it, but something has to change. I just know we have to get it together. I feel confident we’ll get it together.”

KU falls to 10-5 on the season and 4-4 in Big 12 play with the loss.

Coming off a three-game road swing, the Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m. Thursday to host TCU.

