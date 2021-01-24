Kansas cheerleader kicked off team due to hairstyle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cheerleader says she was kicked off the squad after her coach said her braids were too long.

Talyn Jefferson of Lawrence said she refused to remove a hair bonnet during an Ottawa University cheerleading practice because she was worried her braids could hit another teammate in the face.

When she refused, allegedly, it led Jefferson and her Coach Casey Jamerson of Indiana to a racist argument about the length of her braids.

Jefferson told a friend about the January 6th incident, which drew social media attention on Twitter.

In the tweet, Jefferson stated that Coach Jamerson, allegedly told her that she understands black women’s hairstyles, but did not approve of the hairstyle.

The coach also added that she shouldn’t have gotten seven-foot-long hair, because it hinders her performance.

Jefferson says after multiple meetings with the administrators they decided to kick her off the team.

Ottawa University responded to the situation on Twitter yesterday saying “the student’s removal from the team had nothing to do with her hairstyle.”

13 NEWS reached out to the director of cheer and the university and have received no comment yet.

