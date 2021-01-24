K-State men drop sixth-straight with highest turnover total in 19 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State turned the ball over 28 times in their 22-point home loss to No. 14 West Virginia Saturday, marking the most turnovers they’ve committed in a game since 2002.

The Mountaineers finished with a 26-6 advantage on points off turnovers.

“I think it’s pretty obvious, the glaring stat. Twenty-eight turnovers, 18 in the first half and 26 points off the turnovers is the difference in the game,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said to lead his opening statement after the game.

Mike McGuirl and Selton Miguel were the sole Wildcats to score in double figures Saturday with 15 and 10 respectively. Miles McBride led West Virginia scorers with 18.

“It’s pretty clear, we have to stop turning the ball over and take care of the ball,” McGuirl said. “We were careless and not strong enough with the ball, bad passes, we have to be stronger and tougher.”

Saturday’s game marked K-State’s sixth-straight loss. The Wildcats are now 5-11 on the year and 1-7 in Big 12 play.

Next up, they’ll travel to Waco to take on No. 2 Baylor Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

