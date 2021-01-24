Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in stolen van chase

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who may have been driving a van that was reported stolen out of Missouri.

In a news release, Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy tried to stop a van with Missouri plates on 150th road near Q. 4 Road after 1 am Sunday.

The driver did not stop and a chase started westbound on 150th.

The van drove through a metal gate and into a pasture that held a herd of buffalo near N. Road off 150th and continued into a wooded area with rough terrain and the deputy lost contact.

A drone later found the van on its side in a ravine.

When a search for the people in the van began, deputies found a woman thought to be the passenger on M road near 158th Road.

The man is still on the run and might be on his way towards highway 75 or Prairie Band Casino.

According to Morse, the suspect may be in his late 30s and 5′8″ with short brown hair and might be wearing dark jeans.

If anyone suspicious is seen in the area call the sheriff’s office at 785- 364-2251.

