Emporia State women pick up home Turnpike Tussle win, 64-55

Tre'Zure Jobe
Tre'Zure Jobe(Emporia State Athletics | Emporia State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lady Hornets bested the Ichabods in the first edition of the Turnpike Tussle for the 2020-21 season, 64-55 behind 21 points from Tre’Zure Jobe.

“It feels great,” Jobe said. “We know that it’s a rival, even the new players. Coach was drilling that in our head: this is a big rivalry game.”

Emporia State held Washburn to under 30% shooting from the field in Saturday’s win. Along with Jobe, two other Hornets scored in double figures: Karsen Schults with 16 and Ehlaina Hartman with 15.

“People who haven’t been able to come out, they’re gonna come out just to see this game, so we really had to give them a show,” Jobe said.

The Hornets grew their lead to as many as 18 in the second half bbefore the Ichabods cut it to single-digits. Hunter Bentley led Washburn with 13 points, including the 1,000th point of her career.

The rivals will meet for the second time this season on Senior Night at Washburn, 1:00 p.m. February 27.

