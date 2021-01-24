Emporia State men upset No. 7 Washburn 91-74

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State shot over 61% from the field and from three en route to a Turnpike Tussle win, 91-74 over seventh-ranked rival Washburn.

Jumah’Ri Turner led all scorers with 27 points, while adding five rebounds and four assists. Dallas Bailey put up 17 points on 5-7 shooting from three, along with seven boards. Austin Downing added 15 points and six assists.

“I just think it’s a statement win for our guys,” ESU head coach Craig Doty said. “Jumah’Ri, Austin, Dallas, three seniors that really put the team on their back and allowed us to get a 17-point win.”

Three-time MIAA Player of the Week Tyler Geiman led Washburn scorers with 24 points, dishing out eight assists.

“This is a great Washburn team,” Doty said. “This is a Washburn team led by one of the best players in the country in Tyler Geiman, and one of the better coaches in the country in Brett Ballard.”

The Hornets improve to 7-6 on the season, while the Ichabods fall to 10-2.

“I’m very proud of them,” Doty said of his team. “Hopefully they can enjoy this one and then turn the pace, because we’ve got to get refocused again. This league is relentless.”

The rivals will meet for the second time this season on Senior Night at Washburn, 3:00 p.m. February 27.

