Community Church re-launches, looks to grow congregation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community Church is re-launching with the same values but a different approach.

Community Church has been around for 70 years and the new lead pastor says with this re-launch they plan to bring the older and younger congregation together.

Jon Griffith and his family moved to Topeka a year and a half ago to start a church, until one came to them.

“We were starting to get ready to launch back in July and right when we were starting to get our wheels going this church approached us and was like hey we don’t have a pastor now can you like guest speak for us. “We were like yeah we can do that and fill in for a week or two and then it was like hey could you help run our whole services in a month.”

After a couple of months of services the two ministries decided to merge.

“They were feeling kind of stuck and unsure of the future and we were excited to get ready to launch or own thing, it’s really pretty amazing for these two pretty different groups to come and unify together.”

Griffith says with the re-launch, the church is focused on bringing in a younger crowd, while still appealing to long-time members.

“The building looks a lot different we just gave it a face lift, we’re playing a little bit louder music you know there’s some surface level stuff like that but then really just try to re-orient ourselves like okay we’re just gonna come along side the city, we’re going to reach young people and be engaged with what’s going on in our city.”

The Community Church will continue to be a place that welcomes everyone.

“We’re just here to play our part and reach as many people as God will allow us to reach and if people are listening to this and they’re not connected with anywhere and want to come check it out that would be great and see if this is a place for them.”

Community Church is located on SW 21st across from Washburn’s campus.

