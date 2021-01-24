A winter storm will begin taking aim on NE Ks after the chiefs game Sunday night into Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Throughout the day on Sunday we will see scattered showers and drizzle ahead of our approaching winter storm coming into the area late Sunday night into Monday evening.

Tonight: Scattered showers and drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Winds from the SE at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers during the early morning. Drizzle throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy with drizzle in the area. Temperatures in the mid 30s at kickoff. There is a small chance for light precipitation during the Chiefs game. Not expecting any weather to cause disruption for the game. (Let’s go Chiefs!)

Forecast (WIBW)

Sunday Night: Rain and snow mix after 10pm. Lows in the 20s and 30s. Winds from the NE at 5-15mph. Light glaze of ice & snow accumulations are possible. Mostly rain for the Topeka area.

Monday: Widespread wintry precipitation. Highs in the 30s. Heavy rain will be changing to all snow throughout the day. Hazardous travel with many slick and potentially snow-packed roadways. Significant snow accumulations are likely from Abilene to Holton, and all areas north and east of there. Current thinking is Topeka may see 1-3″ of snow accumulation (maybe more or less depending on track of the storm system).

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

We will remain with an unsettled weather pattern past Monday. Tuesday night into Wednesday, another system will be tracking into the area. At this time, it appears we will see snow showers or light snow. No big accumulations are expected.

We dry out after that before more unsettled weather returns for next weekend.

Taking Action: A wintry mix will start to move in late Sunday night and last into Monday evening. During this time is when we will see a rapid decrease in road conditions. Be ready for accumulating snow and snow-packed roads and/or light ice that will make roadways very slick. Stay updated to the forecast as we inch closer to this winter storm!

