A Kansas member goes viral on a popular social media app

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW)- Christina Haswood documented her getting ready routine for a very special day in her life on Tik-Tok. After she posted her video, she reached over 1.3 million views worldwide.

“I had people from across the world comment and when I sit down and think about it, I’m like wow. I never anticipated this big of an impact and I’m so grateful,” Haswood said.

Haswood is Native American and when she was sworn in, she wore a cultural outfit. It symbolized the murders of the Indigenous people along with other important things in her life.

“It was like having generations of my family with me in this really special moment. But, it also was paying respect to my ancestors and all of our other Indigenous ancestors that fought for me to be here,” she said.

She is hoping with her courage to embrace her culture, others will be inspired to do the same.

The comments she has received showed an overwhelming amount of support.

“When I was these guy’s age, I did not see anyone who looked like me in this position, I did not think this was a career choice for me. I did not know I would be here today and there would be so much support and for me to be my authentic self was a huge thing in my campaign,” explained Haswood.

