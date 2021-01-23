Zanor-Blasor Handwriting Competition starting, recognizing National Handwriting Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday marks National Handwriting Day and the beginning to the country’s longest-running handwriting competition starting.

For 30 years, the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Competition has tried to find a child in kindergarten to the eighth grade with the best penmanship in their grade.

A skill that many education experts believe, and research shows, bolsters academic success.

About 80,000 students participate in the contest each year, but this year is a little different because of COVID-19. Teachers can now submit a student’s work online for the first time ever.

Students in kindergarten through second grade compete in print category. While students in third through eighth grades compete in the cursive category.

It’s open to public and private schools. They select a winner in each grade then those winners go onto compete at state then if they win. If they win the state competition, they have the chance to become Grand National Champion at nationals.

It is open to students with a cognitive, intellectual, physical or developmental disability who excel in manuscript and cursive as well. They compete for the Nicholas Maxim award, which honors the past participant whose passion for writing inspired the recognition and opportunity for all to be involved.

The submission deadline for the contest is Feb. 14, 2021.

