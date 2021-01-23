Veteran TPS administrators to hold virtual discussion that highlights African American leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veteran Topeka Public Schools administrators will hold a virtual discussion regarding historical African American leaders.

The Juneteenth Committee Celebration Organization says veteran Topeak Public Schools administrators, Pamela Johnson Betts, Dale Cushinberry and Duke Palmer, will give a free virtual panel presentation on Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.

According to the organization, the presentation is titled Dual America Then and Now and will highlight several historical African American leaders while also adding a modern-day twist.

The Committee said the event will be the first ina series of virtual presentations.

To get the Zoom link to see the presentation, email @tffjc.org.

