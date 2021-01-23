Advertisement

Two sent to hospital following wreck in Lyon Co.

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been sent to the hospital after their car left the roadway early Saturday morning.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Jan. 23, shortly after 2 a.m., deputies and Lyon Co. EMS were dispatched to the 1900 block of Road J on a report of an injury accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was found that Mason French, 22, of Admire, was driving his 2013 Kia Optima northbound in the 1900 block of Road J, when the vehicle left the roadway into the west ditch where it then rolled twice and ejected the passenger. It said the passenger was identified as Alexander Conley, 26, of Strong City.

The Sheriff’s Office said French was transported via personal vehicle to Newman Regional Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries while Conley was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital, then transferred via helicopter to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for critical injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neither French nor Conley were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

