Topeka Presbyterian Manor celebrates renovations with ribbon-cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor is celebrating its new renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it will celebrate the opening of its new entrance, assisted living dining room and renovated library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the renovated spaces are part of a $1.6 million renovation to the senior living community’s 17-acre campus. It said Harbon Construction, a multi-disciplined general contracting firm, began work on the project in January of 2020.

The senior living center said Heather Pilkinton, Presbyterian Manor executive director, will provide remarks at the event, which is co-sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“The Greater Topeka Partnership is overjoyed to see one of its long-time members grow and develop in such a significant way,” said Rosa Cavazos, vice president of resource development and events. “When our local businesses are able to expand and further advance their offerings, it’s a win for all of Topeka.”

To view the ribbon-cutting, click here.

