Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor celebrates renovations with ribbon-cutting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor is celebrating its new renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it will celebrate the opening of its new entrance, assisted living dining room and renovated library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the renovated spaces are part of a $1.6 million renovation to the senior living community’s 17-acre campus. It said Harbon Construction, a multi-disciplined general contracting firm, began work on the project in January of 2020.

The senior living center said Heather Pilkinton, Presbyterian Manor executive director, will provide remarks at the event, which is co-sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“The Greater Topeka Partnership is overjoyed to see one of its long-time members grow and develop in such a significant way,” said Rosa Cavazos, vice president of resource development and events. “When our local businesses are able to expand and further advance their offerings, it’s a win for all of Topeka.”

To view the ribbon-cutting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Kansas attorney
Kansas leadership outraged by treatment of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday
Jim Leiker visits Stormont Vail to thank the nurses who care from him while he battled COVID-19.
Topeka man shares seriousness of struggle fighting COVID-19
A man was seriously injured after the van he was in ran out of gas and was rear-ended Thursday...
Man seriously injured after Thursday crash on I-70 near downtown Topeka

Latest News

Lane Co. District Magistrate Judge Shelley Selfridge retires
Former Johnson Co. insurance agent pleads guilty to fraud charges
Gayle Renee Glenn was arrested in Jackson Co. for possession of drugs.
Liberal woman arrested for possession of meth in Jackson Co.
Gov. Kelly, DOC seek public input for Broadband Office Grant program