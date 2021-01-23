Stormont Vail Events to offer tickets for Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Events Center will have tickets for sale for the Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival on Monday, Jan. 25.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says Spectra venues all over North America are hosting the Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival presented by Stella Artois. It said professional comedians from throughout the U.S. and Canada will participate in an all-day live virtual festival. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 25, on all participating websites. It said this will be the first of many virtual events hosted by Spectra venues in 2021.

According to the Events Center, the festival will take place on Valentine’s Day, which was chosen for those looking for that special date night at home or for those anti-Valentine’s people looking for ways to avoid the holiday. It said the festival begins at 2 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. with constant live comedy running all day.

The Events Center said the Ellen Degeneres Show’s Emmy Award-winning Adam Yenser, iTunes #6 comedian Alex Elkin, 2019 Voice Arts Award Winner Justin Rupple, BET’s One Mic Stand’s and Bill Bellamy’s Ladies Night Out Tour’s Ralph Porter, Candian comedian Ron Josol and Tashona Smith who the New York Times called “charming, tantalizing... confusing” and other comedians will join in for a full day of laughter.

“Of all my Zoom meetings that day, I’m looking forward to this one the most,” says comedian Adam Yenser.

According to the Events Center, more professional comedians will be added to the lineup until the event. It said tickets are available to watch live on Feb. 14, or on-demand for up to one year. It said tickets will go on sale on Jan. 25.

To purchase tickets, click here.

