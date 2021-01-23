Saturdays Forecast: Wintry mix for NW counties, cloudy with drizzle for everyone else

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a couple of our NW counties including the city of Concordia through midnight for the chance of a light glazing of ice accumulation & a dusting of snow possible. This wintry activity is just the start of our active weather across northeast Ks.

Today: Cloudy skies. Wintry mix north of I-70 (primarily our NW counties). Off and on drizzle for everyone else. Highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Winds from the SE at 5-15mph with gusts to 20.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Mainly dry but a few areas will see some patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Overcast skies. Mainly dry throughout the day with off and on drizzle. Highs mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Winds from the N at 5-10mph.

Sunday Night: Wintry mix. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds from the NE at 5-10mph.

While some of us will see a light wintry mix today (N of I-70 along highway 36), the main event will not be here until Sunday night into Monday. Widespread rainfall and especially snow accumulations are likely. Models are starting to come into better agreement on how much snow will fall. Our NW counties and N of I-70 will see significant snowfall of at least 3-6+”. In Topeka, it will be a close call as we will likely see mainly wintry mix for the early Monday hours. The faster we change over to snow will determine how much snow we end up with. Current thinking for Topeka is 1-3″, again it could be more than that if we see a faster change over to snow early Monday.

Regardless of how much snowfall you see, travel will be very hazardous starting late Sunday night and especially Monday.

Taking Action: 1. Watch out for slick spots today, especially if you live N of I-70.

2. There is a small chance for precipitation during the Chiefs game, however it’ll be light if there is any and should not cause much disruption for the game.

3. A wintry mix will start to move in late Sunday night and last into Monday where this will have a higher impact on the roads. Be ready for accumulating snow and/or ice during this time. More details on this Saturday evening at the earliest but certainly by Sunday we’ll have an initial snow/ice forecast out for how much we could get.

