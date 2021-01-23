Riley Co. vaccinates over 1,000 people in first day of Phase 2 vaccinations

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County vaccinated over 1,000 people on its first day of Phase 2 vaccinations.

The Riley County Health Department says it officially began vaccinating residents in Phase 2 on Thursday. It said although it knows there were complications with Thursday’s vaccine clinic, it is proud that it was able to vaccinate over 1,000 people, many of which were members of the county’s most vulnerable populations.

RCHD said while past clinics to vaccinate healthcare workers and others in Phase 1 were successful, that was not the case on Thursday. It said it had hoped that by asking residents to arrive within designated 2-hour windows, it would control the flow of traffic and move residents through the line quickly. However, around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the lack of parking availability and congested traffic quickly became a safety concern, as did the number of people waiting.

According to RCHD, this was the reason it decided that it would not allow any more residents in the line for that day, for the safety of everyone. It said it knows this decision angered many, especially those that had been given appointment times. It said after some adjustments, it was able to reopen the clinic to residents with appointments. It is sending a big thanks to those that were able to come back at a later time and the dedicated team that worked to administer the vaccines.

RCHD said it is important to remember that the process is new for everyone. It said it is already discussing ways to make sure that the next clinic goes more smoothly and is actively working on purchasing and implementing a scheduling system that will allow it to stick to a tighter schedule with few exceptions. It said it will also put out more checkpoints to ensure it is only vaccinating those that have been scheduled. Additionally, it said it will be looking to add more vaccinators and is investigating different locations and larger sites that could better accommodate large crowds.

RCHD said if residents were scheduled to be vaccinated on Thursday, Jan. 21, but could not get their dose, they are welcome to attend the next vaccine clinic in the week of Jan. 25. It said the specific date, time and location will be sent directly to patients through the method they provided when signing up to get the vaccine. It said if residents have more questions, they can call it at 785-565-6560.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.