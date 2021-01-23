Advertisement

Rep. Tracey Mann selects Congressional staff

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann has chosen his Congressional staff.

Representative Trace Mann (R-Kan.) says he has selected his Congressional staff in Washington, D.C. and is hitting the ground running by advocating for agriculture and what he calls “Kansas conservative values.” He said his team will work to bring Kansas common sense to Washington. He said his staff is as follows:

  • Washington, D.C. Staff
    • Chief of Staff - Brandon Harder, Haven, Kan.
    • Legislative Director, Counsel - Riley Pagett, Woodward, Okla.
    • Communications Director, Military Legislative Assistant - Laura Schlapp, Wichita, Kan.
    • Deputy Legislative Director - Katherine Thomas, Wichita, Kan.
    • Legislative Correspondent - Cale Beam, Topeka, Kan.
    • Staff Assistant - Michaela Todd, Baldwin City, Kan.
    • Staff Assistant - Brycen Gulick, Caney, Kan.
    • Scheduler - Emily Woods, Wichita, Kan.
  • Kansas Staff
    • District Director - Reid Petty, Liberal, Kan.
    • Constituent Services Director, Community Outreach - Martha Ruiz-Mendoza, Calif.

