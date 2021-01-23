Advertisement

One in custody with drug violations following traffic stop

Generic police lights
(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following a Wednesday evening traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has a 58-year-old male in custody who is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop near NW Elm Rove Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, shortly after 4 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic top on a green GMS Jimmy near NW Elm Rove Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. It said during the investigation, a K9 was deployed and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Michael C. Moore, 58, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, tags not assigned and warrants out of Shawnee Co.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Kansas attorney
Kansas leadership outraged by treatment of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday
Jim Leiker visits Stormont Vail to thank the nurses who care from him while he battled COVID-19.
Topeka man shares seriousness of struggle fighting COVID-19
A man was seriously injured after the van he was in ran out of gas and was rear-ended Thursday...
Man seriously injured after Thursday crash on I-70 near downtown Topeka

Latest News

Gov. Kelly, DOC seek public input for Broadband Office Grant program
Stormont Vail Events to offer tickets for Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival
Medical Cannabis bill introduced in Kansas Legislature
Kansas businesses grateful for extended COVID-19 liability reform