One in custody with drug violations following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following a Wednesday evening traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has a 58-year-old male in custody who is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop near NW Elm Rove Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, shortly after 4 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic top on a green GMS Jimmy near NW Elm Rove Ave. and NW Topeka Blvd. It said during the investigation, a K9 was deployed and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Michael C. Moore, 58, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, tags not assigned and warrants out of Shawnee Co.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.