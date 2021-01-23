New convenience store opens near Gage Center
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for your next caffeine fix or just a quick bite to eat near Gage Center, look no further than Max’s.
The new convenience store opened Monday. Its original Thanksgiving opening date was pushed back due to COVID-19.
Located at the Amoco Gas Station off of Huntoon and Gage, Max’s offers an espresso bar, orange tea, pizza and a variety of other snacks and drinks. Store management says customers are loving the store’s location and spacious building.
