Advertisement

More Kansas Guardsmen will be called up in near future for COVID-19 response

File photo
File photo(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More Kansas guardsmen are likely to be called up to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.

The state’s emergency operations center is preparing for the increase of vaccinations in the state. In the coming weeks. This is day 316 of their response. The news came from Major General David Weishaar during the governor’s conference call with elected officials from across the state today.

Currently, just 29 guardsmen are on active duty related to COVID-19.

“The Biden admin has said it will cover 100% of the National Guard costs through this public health emergency,” General Weishaar said. “So, we’re looking at where can we use them for vaccination distribution courier support or potential administrative support.”

The emergency operations center has helped coordinate the response of KDHE, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Civil Air Patrol to deliver PPE, lab supplies, ventilators, and vaccines across the state. In fact, they’ve delivered more than 1,700 hundred cases of PPE across the state as they’ve responded to more than 80 requests for assistance.

Right now, the situation is still fluid, and they don’t know when or how many more guardsmen will be called to active duty. Currently, 300 Kansas guardsmen as serving to help protect the Capitol in

Medical gloves still remain a major source of concern. Most of the supply in Kansas is already in medical facilities, and the general says there are not many days of supply left. Their requests for more are currently being denied, and they’re scrambling to figure out how to get more.

In addition to covid, the state’s emergency operations center has had a lot on their plate as of late. They’ve dealt with wildland fires, a winter storm with blizzard conditions, a dust storm in western Kansas and also provided support for potential civil unrest at the Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
COVID-19 Resources
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka

Latest News

25th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeking nominees for Finney Co. judge vacancy
12th Judicial District welcomes new district magistrate judge
Kansas House passes Value Them Both amendment
Snow likely on Monday
Friday night forecast: Stuck in the 30s