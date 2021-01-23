Medical Cannabis bill introduced in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSCBA has high hopes that the Kansas Legislature will pass a new medical marijuana bill.

The Kansas Cannabis Business Association says a long-awaited medical cannabis bill was introduced into the Kansas Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 14. It said this bill was brought forward in the House State and Federal Affairs Committee and is the first step in a strategic, non-partisan initiative between KSCBA and lawmakers and will be scheduled for a committee hearing in the coming weeks.

According to KSCBA, it is working with key lawmakers on legislation for the Senate State and Federal Affairs counterpart and will continue to work in a joint effort with both houses on amending legislation in stages throughout the bill approval process. It said unfinished language in both bills is being negotiated and further details will be available in the following weeks.

“We value the relationships we’ve built with lawmakers, and we’re ready to begin this next phase in the legislative process with them. They see the economic benefit a well-regulated program can bring to a state, and we fully expect reform to pass this session,” said Erin Montroy, Co-President of the Kansas Cannabis Business Association.

The KSCBA said it is the recognized state trade group for the Cannabis Industry in Kansas. It said it works in the legislature, industry and community to create, build and support the marijuana-related-business market coming to Kansas.

