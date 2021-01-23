Liberal woman arrested for possession of meth in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Liberal woman has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Jan. 23, shortly after midnight, a deputy stopped a Ford Fiesta for a traffic violation near 262nd and US Hwy 75.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stop resulted in a drug investigation that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Gayle Renee Glenn, 38, of Liberal, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Glenn was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

