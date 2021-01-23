Lane Co. District Magistrate Judge Shelley Selfridge retires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lane County District Magistrate Judge Shelley Selfridge has retired.

Kansas Courts say District Magistrate Judge Shelley Selfridge retired on Jan. 11 after serving Lane County for 24 years.

According to the Court, Selfridge was elected as a judge in 1996. It said Lane Co. is part of the 24th Judicial District, which is also made up of Edwards, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Pawnee and Rush counties.

The Court said Selfridge was a secretary for the Lane Co. attorney for 11 years when she decided to seek election as a district magistrate judge.

“I was inspired to learn more about the challenges of the law,” she said. “I would recommend anyone interested in becoming a judge to read and study as much as possible about the various aspects of the law.”

Selfridge said it was a rewarding career, even though it was one she did not expect. She said after graduating from Dighton High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics and a master’s degree in clothing, textiles and interior design from Kansas State University. She said she returned to Dighton in 1985.

The Court said her study of law accelerated after she was elected judge. It said magistrate judges who are not lawyers must be able to pass a test given by the Kansas Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

According to the Court, Selfridge gained more knowledge through the annual continuing education conferences given to judges.

“I have enjoyed the challenging topics at our conferences and the opportunity to network and become friends with other judges,” Selfridge said. “Those friendships have been some of the most rewarding parts of the job.”

Selfridge said her retirement plans include traveling to see her son in Chicago and to Scotland, Ireland and Norway as soon as it is safe to do so. She said she also enjoys researching family genealogy.

The Court said district magistrate judges in the 24th Judicial District are elected by partisan ballot. It said Selfridge was last elected to a four-year term in November of 2016.

