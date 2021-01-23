Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspends Kansas attorney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended an attorney for professional conduct violations.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 122,332: In the Matter of Amy J. Ahrens, Respondent that it indefinitely suspended Ahrens from the practice of law for violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct. It said this was due to failure to cooperate with disciplinary authority, conduct adversely reflecting on Ahren’s fitness to practice law and its rule on cooperation. It said the suspension was effective on Dec. 20, 2019.

The Court said in Appeal No. 120,033: In the Matter of the Estate of Thelma J. Taylor that it upheld a judgment that ordered the executor of an estate to repay the amount of money taken from the estate and an additional penalty equal to the amount taken. It said before a court case was opened in Atchison Co. District Court to administer the estate, the person that would become the executor removed cash from a safe deposit box that belonged to the decedent. It said in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, that it held the Kansas statute requiring the penalty when the property is taken from a decedent did not contain an exception for property taken before estate proceedings began.

