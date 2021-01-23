Kansas leadership outraged by treatment of National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The treatment of Kansas National Guardsmen in Washington D.C. has caused outrage from the public and members of both political parties.

The Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., is under scrutiny after it was said that the department kicked National Guard members out of the Capitol Building that had been sent to protect the presidential inauguration,

After 25,000 guard members from across the nation were sent to D.C. for inauguration security after the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the inauguration went off with no issues, but images have since been circulated of guards resting in a parking garage after Capitol Police allegedly kicked them out of the building during rest periods.

“The decision to remove them from the Capitol without providing the appropriate accommodations was disgraceful and unacceptable,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). “It should not have happened, and I will work to make certain our National Guardsmen are treated respectfully during the remainder of their time in Washington, D.C.”

According to Sen. Moran, the troops from Kansas were provided satisfactory accommodations in the Library of Congress.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly had approved 300 Kansas National Guardsmen to be sent to D.C. to protect the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 14.

“We are all indebted to the National Guard troops that were deployed to protest the U.S. Capitol, they are true patriots,” said Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.). “Relegating them to a parking garage was disrespectful and wrong. We need answers from the Speaker on why she allowed this to happen.”

Sen. Roger Marshall went so far as to visit with and thank the members of the Kansas National Guard that protected the Capitol. He served the Kansas Guardsmen over 100 Chick-fil-A sandwiches for lunch, which were enough to cover all on-duty members.

Senator Roger Marshall thanked over 100 Kansas National Guardsmen for their efforts to protect the Capitol during the recent presidential inauguration. (Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)

“It is certainly an honor to be here in our nation’s Capitol and the Library of Congress with so many of my friends – troops from around the country. My dad was in the National Guard, my brother in the Air Force, myself in the Army Reserve for seven years – I have an appreciation for what it is like to leave your family behind and come do your job. So, I am truly grateful for them for keeping us all safe and sound. I am truly grateful for all the family members back home who made the sacrifice of sending your loved one here as well. And I just want to say thanks to the employers back home who make it possible for our National Guard and for our Army Reserve to come make the Capitol safe again. Thanks to everybody,” said Senator Marshall.

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) said she was relieved that the actions of the Capitol Police did not impact the guardsmen from Kansas.

Simply outrageous that this happened at all. We need answers, and I've made it known to congressional leaders that we need to get to the bottom of this. I checked with the Kansas National Guard and I was glad to hear they weren't impacted. https://t.co/FbVJpcNvd5 — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 22, 2021

“Simply outrageous that his happened at all,” said Rep. Davids in a tweet. “We need answers, and I’ve made it known to congressional leaders that we need to get to the bottom of this. I checked with the Kansas National Guard and I was glad to hear they weren’t impacted.”

According to a Kansas National Guard spokesperson, while the troops that were sent to the Capitol were working in and around the Library of Congress, they have also been given sleeping accommodations in nearby hotel rooms.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.