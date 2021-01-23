Gov. Kelly, DOC seek public input for Broadband Office Grant program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce are looking fr public input for the Broadband Office Grant program.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and the Kansas Department of Commerce have established an opportunity for the public to learn more about the Office of Broadband Development’s Broadband Acceleration Grant program and give them input on grant requests proposed for Kansas communities.

According to Gov. Kelly, the goal is to gather public input regarding the grant applications and associated service areas to ensure transparency in the broadband development process. She said the project proposals and proposed service area maps for each grant application are posted online, along with a public comment form for those that want to express support or share concerns regarding the project. The resources will be available through Feb. 1.

“Since I took office, my administration has been committed to promoting transparency and accountability in state government – and we want to ensure that Kansans are engaged when it comes to best practices regarding broadband development in our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Connectivity is one of our top priorities, and effectively funding projects across Kansas will be a critical part of this mission. I would encourage any Kansan who wants to participate in this process to send us a comment.”

Gov. Kelly said service providers are also encouraged to submit their comments and corresponding documentation should an area proposed to serve already have service available. She said construction is underway or planned in areas proposed to be served and will be completed within one year. The comments and evidence provided will be considered in the evaluation of the Acceleration Grant applications and determining final investment awards.

“As we go through the process of funding broadband projects across Kansas, we need to hear from you,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We are committed to transparency in everything we do. These funds are for establishing critical broadband infrastructure across Kansas, and we want input directly from people in our Kansas communities. If you have something to tell us about a proposed project near you, we’re listening.”

According to Gov. Kelly, commenters can be asked to provide additional information or work with the Kansas Office of Broadband Development to validate service availability. She said if a commenter is found to have submitted inaccurate information, their comment and submissions will be disregarded.

To make a public comment, click here.

Gov. Kelly said grant applications that get comments for their proposed project during the public comment period will be able to respond between Feb. 2-9.

