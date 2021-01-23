Friday night forecast: Stuck in the 30s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this weekend in the low-mid 40s with a slight chance of precipitation both days.

While there still remains differences in the computer models on how widespread precipitation will be over the weekend (if we get anything at all), confidence is high that precipitation accumulation no matter what precipitation type it will be will be minimal. Up to 0.20″ of precipitation is possible through Sunday afternoon with most areas getting less than 0.10″.

The bigger concern will arrive after midnight Sunday night into the day on Monday where the potential for snow and ice accumulation will occur. With this still being a couple days out it’s too early to get too detailed. After Monday’s storm system we’ll have another one right on its heels by mid-week.

So with all these precipitation chances as early as this weekend we’ll be taking this on a day by day basis so keep checking back daily for the most up to date forecast.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds NE/E around 5 mph.

This weekend while a few peeks of sun are possible both days, in general there will be more clouds than sun. Highs both days in the upper 30s to mid 40s. There is a chance for a wintry mix (snow, freezing rain and sleet) Saturday mainly in the afternoon north of I-70 with mostly rain Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures warm enough in most areas even Saturday night with lows around the freezing mark. Impacts will be minimal due to the light precipitation and warm enough temperatures that it’ll mostly result in wet roads. This doesn’t mean there won’t be an isolated patch of ice so stay weather aware.

Next week will continue to bring chances for precipitation and highs stuck in the 30s and 40s before a warm up back near 50° next Friday.

Taking Action:

Precipitation this weekend will be hit and miss and many spots staying dry. Impacts will mostly be wet roads however stay weather aware for a few icy spots through Sunday morning. As of now there remains a small chance for rain during the Chiefs game however it’ll be light if there is any rain. A wintry mix will start to move in after midnight Sunday night and last into Monday where this will have a higher impact on the roads. Be ready for accumulating snow and/or ice during this time. More details on this Saturday evening at the earliest but certainly by Sunday we’ll have an initial snow/ice forecast out for how much we could get.

