Fort Riley area sees higher fianancial impact, more veterans in FY2020

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fort Riley area saw a higher financial impact and more veterans in FY2020 according to its Economic Impact Summary.

Fort Riley says its Economic Impact Survey has completed and the summary shows that the military base remains the largest employer and among the top employers for the State of Kansas. It said the financial impact to the area for FY2020 rose to $1.81 billion, topping the 8-year record of $1.7 billion.

Additionally, Ft. Riley said the installation serves a population of over 67,000 soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees and veterans.

“The importance of Fort Riley to the economy and populations of the Flint Hills region cannot be overstated,” said Col. Will McKannay, Ft. Riley Garrison Commander. “I’d like to call special attention to the fact that this year’s EIS reflected the great work our regional communities are doing to hire and retain veterans. Veterans make great employees, neighbors and members of the community.”

According to Ft. Riley, the number of veterans in the area was over 700 more than the population of FY2019. It said this was the second year for an approximately 3% increase in the local veteran population.

