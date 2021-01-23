Evergy gives tips on safely using generators

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the power goes out, you might turn to a backup generator to keep your appliances running. If you don’t use it right, that can be dangerous.

“Using a generator improperly could harm you or utility workers and it can also damage your appliances and your generator. So, it’s just really important to use them safely and securely at all times,” Kaley Bohlen with Evergy said.

Bohlen said to put the generator outside, away from doors and windows so you don’t let carbon monoxide in.

Don’t use it in wet conditions, and dry your hands before touching it.

Also disconnect your home’s power before operating a generator.

“Otherwise power from your generator could be sent back into utility lines, which would create a hazardous situation for utility workers.”

Make sure your generator is properly grounded to prevent shocks or electrocutions. Check osha’s guidelines to learn how to do that.

If you do need to connect a generator to your house’s wiring, have a certified electrician install a power transfer switch first.

