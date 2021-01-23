El Dorado Correctional Facility reports inmate death due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility has lost another inmate to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility died on Thursday, Jan. 21, and had tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the second COVID-19 related death at the facility and the 14th inmate death for KDOC.

According to KDOC, the inmate had tested positive for the virus on Dec. 26 and was transferred to the hospital on Jan. 11. It said he was a 60-year-old white male.

KDOC said the inmate was serving a 25 to life sentence for first-degree murder. It said he had been imprisoned with KDOC since May of 1999.

