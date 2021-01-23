Advertisement

El Dorado Correctional Facility reports inmate death due to COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility has lost another inmate to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility died on Thursday, Jan. 21, and had tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the second COVID-19 related death at the facility and the 14th inmate death for KDOC.

According to KDOC, the inmate had tested positive for the virus on Dec. 26 and was transferred to the hospital on Jan. 11. It said he was a 60-year-old white male.

KDOC said the inmate was serving a 25 to life sentence for first-degree murder. It said he had been imprisoned with KDOC since May of 1999.

For more information regarding COVID-19 and KDOC, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
COVID-19 Resources
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka

Latest News

Riley Co. vaccinates over 1,000 people in first day of Phase 2 vaccinations
Rep. Tracey Mann selects Congressional staff
$4.8 million approved for COVID-19 vaccinations, health equity grants
25th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeking nominees for Finney Co. judge vacancy