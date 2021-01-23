Advertisement

A new church is headed to Gage Center

By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Quinton’s Bar & Deli closed its doors at Gage Center two years ago -- opening the door for Mission Church to expand its service to the community.

”What makes us separate from other churches is we are going to partner with other churches and organizations in our community to serve our city--that’s the main thing that we want to do, we want to get the gospel spread by our action. That’s why we put mission in our name we really want people to see us roll up our sleeves and serve our community,”said Pastor RD Cogswell.

Not only is this a brand new church but, they are adding a coffee shop inside.

The coffee bar will be open as long as the church’s doors are open and in service-- they hope this draws in a different crowd.

“We are going to focus on young adults and multi-ethnicities and multi-culture, we are obviously using an old bar as a church and some we aren’t going to look like a church but we are going to feel like a church and so hopefully that will appeal to the younger generation because they are leaving the church faster,” Cogswell said.

Cogswell hopes to have the construction done in time for Easter Sunday

Construction Superintendent, Shawn Gillgannon says he thinks they can make that deadline.

“Everything is a challenge but I think we are all up to the challenge--I have a good crew of subs there so I believe we can with the right spirit push forward and if everyone can answer questions at a quick paste, I think we can do it,” Gillgannon said.

