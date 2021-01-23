$4.8 million approved for COVID-19 vaccinations, health equity grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation Board of Directors approved $4.8 million to go towards the COVID-19 vaccination effort and health equity grants.

The Kansas Health Foundation says its Board of Directors recently approved $4.8 million in grant funding for a COVID-19 vaccination initiative and to support health equity efforts in education, nutritious food access and leadership.

According to KHF, the Board approved $2.5 million to go toward the COVID-19 response to support the equitable distribution of the vaccine. It said the funding will ensure the vaccine is safely and widely available for all Kansans. It said partnerships will focus on communities that are at the most risk and disproportionately affected by the virus, as well as the hardest to reach.

KHF said it has repurposed grant funds or provided more support totaling over $19.1 million for COVID-19 initiatives in 2020 and 2021.

The Foundation said $2.3 million was approved for health equity support. It said this funding will go toward helping to improve food insecurity and equity issues surrounding education and health. Various organizations will be receiving bits of the $2.3 million in the form of grants to advance their projects.

