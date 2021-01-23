12th Judicial District welcomes new district magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th Judicial District will have a new face on the bench.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has chosen Jason Cohorst of Hanover to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Washington Co.

The Commission said it held public interviews of nominees via videoconference on Friday, Jan. 22.

According to the Commission, Cohorst’s new position will be effective upon his swearing-in. It said he is currently a probation officer in Beatrice, Neb.

The 12th Judicial District is made up of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties. The Commission said the vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Paul Monty on Jan. 11. It said four people had applied for the position.

Kansas law requires a district magistrate judge to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass a certification examination within 18 months.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, Cohorst will stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice K.J. Walls as the nonvoting chair, Carol Good of Barnard, William Navis of Belleville, Dwight Daniels of Beloit, Curtis Frasier of Beloit, Jerry Harrison of Beloit, Dana Brewer of Concordia, J. Bradley Lowell of Concordia, Tanner Johnson of Courtland, Daniel Metz of Lincoln, Darrell Miller of Mankato, Roger Rightmeier of Mankato and Bruce Meyer of Palmer.

