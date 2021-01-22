Advertisement

Wichita State to spend at least $65k on second presidential search in 2 years

Wichita State University
Wichita State University
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a contract obtained by Eyewitness News, Wichita State University has agreed to pay at least $65,000 to AGB Search for the university’s second presidential search since the death of late President John Bardo.

The university will also pay for additional expenses, including $4,000 for advertising and $1,500 for candidate background checks.

The contract also estimated $7,500 for travel, as well as food and lodging, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, that expense may be lower.

Wichita State’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Werner Golling confirmed to Eyewitness News in a phone call that the university will pay for the presidential search out of their general use fund.

Those funds come from student tuition dollars.

“We did hire a different search firm from the last time,” Presidential Search Chair Dan Peare said.

Wichita State spent roughly $129,000 on their last presidential search that chose Dr. Jay Golden to serve as the university’s president. During that period, the university utilized Wheless Partners to hire a new president after late President John Bardo died in March 2019.

The Wichita State presidential search committee will have a closed meeting Friday at 10 a.m.

In a Kansas Board of Regents meeting earlier this week, regents approved the presidential profile.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM - Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay 1-21-21
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Shawnee Co. DA Mike Kagay 1-21-21
NFL invites health care workers to Super Bowl LV
A resident of Topeka Presbyterian Manor has died of the coronavirus, officials with the...
Topeka Presbyterian Manor reports COVID-19 death
K-State expands COVID-19 testing for students, staff
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-22-21